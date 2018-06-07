Thu June 07, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 7, 2018

FC man martyred as Army Aviation helicopter crashes in Quetta

QUETTA: A paramilitary official was martyred and two  other passengers  were  injured when an Army Aviation helicopter made a crash landing in  the provincial capital.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the army, the helicopter was on medical mission when it made the crash landing in Quetta.

The ISPR said a wounded official of the Frontier Corps who was travelling in the chopper lost his life in the incident while two members of the crew sustained injuries.

Inspector General Balochistan Police said the helicopter  went down near  the Eastern  Bypass.

He said the injured were moved to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH)  for treatment.

Quoting the Deputy Inspector General Quetta Police, Geo News reported that six people were injured in the incident.

The chopper  caught fire after the crash landing and clouds of black smoke was billowing over the  area. 


 



