FC man martyred as Army Aviation helicopter crashes in Quetta

QUETTA: A paramilitary official was martyred and two other passengers were injured when an Army Aviation helicopter made a crash landing in the provincial capital.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the army, the helicopter was on medical mission when it made the crash landing in Quetta.

The ISPR said a wounded official of the Frontier Corps who was travelling in the chopper lost his life in the incident while two members of the crew sustained injuries.

Inspector General Balochistan Police said the helicopter went down near the Eastern Bypass.



He said the injured were moved to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) for treatment.

Quoting the Deputy Inspector General Quetta Police, Geo News reported that six people were injured in the incident.

The chopper caught fire after the crash landing and clouds of black smoke was billowing over the area.











