SHO, constable martyred in Lower Dir blast

LOWER DIR: Two policemen were martyred in a blast targeting their vehicle in Lower Dir district of Khyber Paktunkhwa.
According to Geo News, a Station House Officer (SHO) and a constable were martyred and two other policemen were injured in the blast.
The dead and injured were taken to nearby hospital.
A large number of policemen were sent to the area following the blast who cordoned off the site.
They were collecting evidence to ascertain the nature of the blast.
