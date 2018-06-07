Thu June 07, 2018
National

June 7, 2018

SHO, constable martyred in Lower Dir blast

LOWER DIR: Two policemen were  martyred in a  blast targeting  their vehicle in Lower Dir district of Khyber Paktunkhwa.

According to Geo News,  a Station House Officer (SHO) and a constable were  martyred and two other policemen were injured  in the blast.

The  dead and injured were taken to nearby hospital.

 A large number of policemen were sent to the area following the blast who cordoned off the  site.

They were collecting evidence to ascertain the nature of the blast. 


