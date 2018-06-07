SHO, constable martyred in Lower Dir blast

LOWER DIR: Two policemen were martyred in a blast targeting their vehicle in Lower Dir district of Khyber Paktunkhwa.

According to Geo News, a Station House Officer (SHO) and a constable were martyred and two other policemen were injured in the blast.

The dead and injured were taken to nearby hospital.

A large number of policemen were sent to the area following the blast who cordoned off the site.

They were collecting evidence to ascertain the nature of the blast.



