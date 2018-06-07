Thu June 07, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 7, 2018

US Secretary of State Pompeo telephones Army Chief Qamar Bajwa


WASHINGTON: In a latest development to strengthen ties between two countries, US Secretary  of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday spoke with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said a statement issued from the office of the US spokesperson Heather Nauert.

According to the statement, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a phone conversation, discussing  various matters, including strategy in South Asia.

The discussion was focused to advance Pak-US bilateral relations, said statement.

Both the leaders stressed need for political reconciliation in Afghanistan, and the importance of targeting the  militant and terrorist groups in the region.

It is being considered as a big development in the recent phase of the two countries' relations as  this is the first time, since travel restrictions were imposed, that a high-level engagement has taken place.

