Wed June 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
June 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Trump set to host first iftar dinner today

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump will host his first iftar dinner as president today in observance of the Muslim holy month of Ramazan, restoring a tradition of the White House that he had abandoned during his first year in office.

According to the statement issued from White House, about 30 to 40 people will attend the event which would be held at White House.

The dinner was not held last year, breaking nearly two decades of tradition started by the Clinton administration and maintained through the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations.

Donald Trump, during the 2016 campaign, called for a complete ban on  Muslims entering the United States and has signed multiple executive orders restricting immigration from Muslim-majority countries.

 Reopening the White House to Muslim Americans for a traditional iftar dinner would be a good gesture to bring communities closer to respect each other's religion.

Trump, who has frequently engaged in inflammatory anti-Muslim rhetoric,  in a statement last month, sent his greetings and best wishes to all Muslims observing Ramazan in the United States and around the world.

Meanwhile, several American Muslim groups have already said they will not participate in Trump’s iftar, announcing to stage protest at the same time outside the White House.

Muslims all over the world fast during the days of this month and make special prayers at night.

During this period, Muslims keep fast abstain from food, drink, and other certain activities during daylight hours. Ramazan ends with the Islamic holiday of Eid-al-Fitr.



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Flying car startup backed by Google founder offers test flights

Flying car startup backed by Google founder offers test flights
Macron, Trudeau affirm support for ´strong´ multilateralism ahead of G7

Macron, Trudeau affirm support for ´strong´ multilateralism ahead of G7
Earliest animal footprints found in China: study

Earliest animal footprints found in China: study
Indian troops martyr three more youth in occupied Kashmir

Indian troops martyr three more youth in occupied Kashmir
Load More load more