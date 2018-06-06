Trump set to host first iftar dinner today

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump will host his first iftar dinner as president today in observance of the Muslim holy month of Ramazan, restoring a tradition of the White House that he had abandoned during his first year in office.

According to the statement issued from White House, about 30 to 40 people will attend the event which would be held at White House.

The dinner was not held last year, breaking nearly two decades of tradition started by the Clinton administration and maintained through the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations.



Donald Trump, during the 2016 campaign, called for a complete ban on Muslims entering the United States and has signed multiple executive orders restricting immigration from Muslim-majority countries.

Reopening the White House to Muslim Americans for a traditional iftar dinner would be a good gesture to bring communities closer to respect each other's religion.

Trump, who has frequently engaged in inflammatory anti-Muslim rhetoric, in a statement last month, sent his greetings and best wishes to all Muslims observing Ramazan in the United States and around the world.

Meanwhile, several American Muslim groups have already said they will not participate in Trump’s iftar, announcing to stage protest at the same time outside the White House.



Muslims all over the world fast during the days of this month and make special prayers at night.

During this period, Muslims keep fast abstain from food, drink, and other certain activities during daylight hours. Ramazan ends with the Islamic holiday of Eid-al-Fitr.







