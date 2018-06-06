Wed June 06, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
June 6, 2018

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in Women’s T20 Asia Cup

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 23 runs in the Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup here at Kinrara Academy Oval on Wednesday.

Chasing 138, Sri Lanka could make 113 for nine as Pakistan off-break bowler Nida Dar devastated their batting line capturing five wickets for just 21 runs.

Earlier, batting first Pakistan scored 137 runs with the help of a superb unbeaten innings of 60, laced with seven fours, by skipper Bisma Maroof.

She was ably supported by Nahida Khan, who made 38 off 34 balls with three fours and a six.

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka have won two of their three matches but Sri Lanka are ahead of Pakistan on the points table because of their better run rate.

Pakistan will now play against hosts Malaysia on Thursday.

In all, six countries are taking part in the Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup being played in Malaysia under the aegis of the Asian Cricket Council. The teams are Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Thailand and hosts Malaysia.

