Indian troops martyr three more youth in occupied Kashmir

Srinagar: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district Tuesday.



According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Machhil area of the district.

Meanwhile, thousands of people raising anti-India and pro-freedom slogans participated in the multiple funerals of two martyred youth in Kulgam and Pulwama districts.

Mudassir Ahmed and Sheraz Ahmed, residents of Kulgam and Pulwama, were killed by the troops in a fake encounter in Tangdhar area of Kupwara on the 26th of May. They were secretly buried at Badwan in Tangdhar.

However, the families of the youth rejected the Indian army’s claim and demanded handover of their bodies. As a result of strong protests by the locals, the bodies of the youth were exhumed and handed over to their respective families in Lajoora and Parigam areas of the two districts.

The killing triggered complete shutdown in Kulgam and Pulwama districts. The authorities snapped mobile and internet services and imposed strict restrictions in the two districts to prevent anti-India protests.