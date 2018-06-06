Wed June 06, 2018
World

AFP
June 6, 2018

Trump to host first iftar dinner

Washington: Donald Trump will host his first iftar dinner as president Wednesday, marking the Ramadan fast-breaking meal with Muslim invitees at the White House.

Trump, who has frequently engaged in inflammatory anti-Muslim rhetoric, will host the event in the State Dining Room.

He did not hold a similar event in his first year in office, in a break with past presidents.

Millions of devout Muslims observe the holy fasting month of Ramadan, which is slated to end on June 14 this year.

"There will be roughly, I believe, about 30 to 40 different attendees," said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

Iftar dinners have been a regular feature on the White House calendar, along with prayer breakfasts, Passover Seders and similar events.

Several American Muslim groups have already said they will not participate in Wednesday´s iftar.

