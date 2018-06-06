World Cup history: 1990, 1986, 1982, 1978, 1974, 1970

MOSCOW: With the 2018 World Cup final kicking off on June 14, AFP Sport takes a look at past World Cups, here from 1990 back to 1970:

Italy 1990

The 1990 World Cup witnessed the lowest goals-per-game average, a deluge of sendings-off and arguably the worst final ever seen. Just 115 goals were scored in 52 games at an average of 2.21 per game. There were 16 red cards and 164 bookings at an average of 3.46 per match, another record. In addition penalty shootouts were routine -- four in total -- including both semi-finals.

Argentina advanced at the expense of Italy and West Germany beat England.

Appropriately it was a penalty, by Andreas Brehme for the Germans, that decided a sorry final which included two sendings off for the Argentines. It was West Germany´s third World Cup win.

Argentina´s performance was typical of the tournament. They reached the final despite winning only two games and scoring five goals in total. Maradona finished the final in tears.

Cameroon, inspired by the veteran Roger Milla, reached the quarter-finals, while the unheralded Toto Schillaci hit six goals for Italy to finish top scorer.

Mexico 1986

As in 1970, the players had to endure searing heat and thin air -- and midday kick-offs, thanks to television schedules.

The match of the tournament took place in the quarter-finals, when Zico´s Brazil faced Michel Platini-inspired France, who had already knocked out holders Italy, in Guadalajara. A flowing match finished 1-1 before France won the penalty shootout 4-3.

Diego Maradona established himself as the star of the tournament. The Argentine´s infamous ´Hand of God´ goal, when he punched the ball into the net, and a spectacular solo effort put paid to England in the last eight and he produced more magic to see off Belgium in the semi-finals.

West Germany beat France in the semi-finals, just as they had four years earlier, but in the final they were quickly 2-0 down to Argentina, Jose Luis Brown and Jorge Valdano scoring. Somehow the Germans recovered. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Rudi Voller netted in the closing stages to force extra-time, only for Maradona, inevitably, to send Jorge Burruchaga through for the winner. Not since Pele in 1970 had one man so inspired a team to glory.

Spain 1982

The number of entrants increased to 24 and two round-robin stages were used to determine the semi-finalists.

Brazil, with Zico, Eder and Socrates in full flow, caught the eye in the early stages, while Italy limped into the second round with three highly uninspiring draws. Suddenly the Italians -- and recalled striker Paolo Rossi -- sparked to life, beating Brazil 3-2 to reach the semi-finals, where they defeated Poland 2-0.

West Germany edged past hosts Spain and England into the semi-finals, where they faced France in a contest that left a bitter taste. The match, which finished 3-3 after extra-time, was marred by a diabolical challenge from West Germany goalkeeper Harald Schumacher on Patrick Battiston. Incredibly Schumacher stayed on the pitch, and proceeded to make the saves that earned his side a 5-4 win in the penalty shootout.

Rossi´s predatory skills were too much for West Germany in the final, however. He opened the scoring in the second half, and the Italians won 3-1, matching Brazil´s achievement of winning three World Cups.

Argentina 1978

Despite a threatened boycott by several nations in protest at the Videla military regime, all the qualifiers assembled in Argentina. The same format as 1974 was adopted -- two group phases and no knockout stages -- and controversy surrounded Argentina´s passage into the final.

The Argentines, for whom the long-haired Mario Kempes was a revelation up front, romped to a 6-0 win over Peru in their final match of the second phase to oust Brazil on goal difference, prompting cries of fix from their South American rivals.

Holders West Germany failed to beat the Netherlands or Italy and were eliminated after a 3-2 loss to Austria. The Dutch thrashed the Austrians 5-1 to reach the final again, but they were without their master Johan Cruyff, who had stayed at home.

Once again the Dutch were beaten, to the delight of the 77,260 crowd in Buenos Aires.

Argentina took the lead through Kempes after 37 minutes before subsitute Dirk Nanninga equalised late on. In extra time Kempes restored Argentina´s lead and Daniel Bertoni made it 3-1, leaving captain Daniel Passarella to lift Argentina´s first World Cup.

West Germany 1974

The 1974 World Cup in West Germany saw a new format, with the quarters and semi-finals scrapped in favour of two group phases. It also saw the birth of "total football" -- the Netherlands of the brilliant Johan Cruyff, and Franz Beckenbauer´s West Germany were the leading exponents of the new art which involved players switching positions at will to open up defences.

The highlight of the first round came when East Germany shocked West Germany 1-0 in Hamburg, Jurgen Sparwasser scoring the goal. The result meant the hosts avoided the Netherlands and Brazil in the next round.

The Dutch were a delight as they romped into the second stage, and victories over East Germany, Argentina and Brazil secured them a place in the final. There they faced West Germany, who had seen off an impressive Poland in the other group, and barely a minute from the start the Dutch went ahead when Cruyff won a penalty, scored by Johan Neeskens. However, Paul Breitner equalised after 25 minutes and just before half-time Gerd Muller scored the clincher.

Mexico 1970

Fears that Mexico´s high altitude and stifling heat would hinder attractive play were totally unfounded as the tournament produced a feast of attacking football.

Brazil, with Pele back at his best, were magnificent. They beat holders England 1-0 in the group stage, despite Gordon Banks´ now legendary save from Pele, and roared into the knockout stages with Jairzinho on fire.

With the imperious Franz Beckenbauer and the deadly Gerd Muller in their ranks, West Germany gained revenge for their defeat in the 1966 final by recovering from 2-0 down to England to win 3-2 after extra time in the last eight. Their semi-final match with Italy was just as dramatic, the Italians eventually coming through 4-3 in extra-time after another seesaw encounter. Brazil marched past Peru in the quarter-finals and then saw off Uruguay 3-1 in the semis.

Italy never stood a chance in the final as the South Americans gave what is probably their most celebrated exhibition of "the beautiful game". Pele, Gerson, Jairzinho and, gloriously, Carlos Alberto, scored in a 4-1 rout of the Italians. Brazil were allowed to keep the Jules Rimet trophy having won it three times.