Shahid Afridi commends CJP for surprise visits

KARACHI: Star cricketer Shahid Afridi has applauded Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar for his surprise visits to state-run health facilities.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the former Pakistan captain said that the chief justice had done a commendable job.

The cricketer, however, called on the top judge to spare some time to visit lower courts to “fix the blacksheep within” as well.

“Want to congratulate the Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar for commendable & remarkable job. His surprise visits have been of great service to nation however I wld like to suggest tht If he can also take out time to visit lower courts so tht he can fix the blacksheeps within as-well,” the SAF chairperson tweeted.

The chief justice has been actively visiting government-run hospitals of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to inspect the medical services being given to patients.