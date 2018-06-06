Official believes some Argentine football players hate Israel

As the Palestinians celebrate the Argentina's decision to cancel their friendly match with Israel, Israelis are reacting with shock, anger and sadness.

While Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman has accused Argentinian players of scumming to what he called Israel hating pressure, an unnamed official went on to suggest that reason behind the soccer player's refusal to play the game might be the result of the hatred they harbored for Israel.

"They were afraid of an attack on, or attempt to attack, Messi in Israel or abroad. That was something they could not take on themselves. And of course some of them hate us and that contributed too,” a senior official told Yedioth Ahronoth, a widely circulated Israeli newspaper.

As most of the Israeli politicians and media chose to attack Palestinians and blame Argentina for the cancellation of the game, some of them questioned the authorities insistence to hold the match in Jerusalem.

Raz Shechnik, a columnist who writes for Yediouth, criticized Miri Regev, Israeli Culture and Sports Minister, for her insistence on Jerusalem.

"With all due respect to Netanyahu and Regev, but what was wrong with Haifa, a mixed city and symbol of Jewish-Arab coexistence for decades?,” he wrote.

The cancellation is being regarded as the biggest successes of the pro-Palestinian Boycott Divestment Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at Culture Minister Miri Regev’s urging, called Argentine President Mauricio Macri, but Macri told him there was nothing he could do

The game in Jerusalem was hotly opposed by Palestinians, who claim the eastern part of the city, annexed by Israel, as the capital of their future state.