Asghar Khan case: SC asks Nawaz Sharif, others to submit reply

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has directed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, veteran politician Javed Hashmi and other respondents to submit their written reply by June 9 (Saturday) in Asghar Khan case.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar heard the implementation of the judgment.

The chief justice had questioned why the former prime minister had failed to appear before it despite being summoned.

“Where is Nawaz Sharif? Notice was issued to him. Why didn’t he appear before the court?” the top judge remarked. “It was a court order that must be complied.”

“We have sent him [Nawaz] the notice, I saw tickers running on television channels. It is also the main story of newspapers.”

Referring to Javed Hashmi, who was present in court, the chief justice said: “Let’s ask Hashmi if he took the money or not.”

Hashmi told the court he was acquitted in the corruption charges by the accountability court after a five-year-long trial.

The court also took back the notice issued to former opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah. “Shah was issued a notice by mistake," said Justice Nisar.

Later, the court granted time to Nawaz Sharif to seek a legal counsel in the case.

Advocate Aitzaz Ahsan pointed out that Nawaz's name has been mentioned three times in the case. The CJP remarked that Nawaz will have to submit a separate reply for every date. "Nawaz will be investigated at every cost."

The hearing has been adjourned till June 12.