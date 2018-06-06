Two days left to file nomination papers

ISLAMABAD: Two days are left for candidates to file their nomination papers for the upcoming elections of national and provincial assemblies scheduled to be held on July 25.

As per the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) schedule for elections, candidates can submit their nomination papers till June 8 (Friday) and the initial list of candidates will be displayed on the same day.

The nomination papers will be scrutinized on June 14, while appeals against decisions by retuning officers can be filed till June 19. The appeal tribunal will wind up requests by June 26 and a day later, on June 27, candidates’ list would be displayed again.

The candidates will then have time until June 28, to withdraw their nomination papers, after which a new list — with election symbols — would be issued on June 29. Candidates throughout the country on Wednesday continued to file their nomination papers for seats of national and provincial assemblies.

The ECP has set up Online Scrutiny Cell to facilitate returning officers in scrutiny of nomination papers of contesting candidates.

The cell comprising four teams from NADRA, FBR, NAB and SBP will work round the clock till June 14. A software has also been developed connecting NADRA, FBR, NAB and SBP with Election Commission Secretariat through a secure system.

Under the online scrutiny process, returning officers will send particulars of the candidates to Election Commission through email or fax on daily basis.

After completing the scrutiny process through the software, the teams of the Cell will return details about the candidates received from all the concerned departments to the returning officers.