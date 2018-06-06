New 'Sanju' poster: Manisha Koirala looks exactly like Sanjay Dutt’s mother Nargis

India’s master craftsman-director Rajkumar Hirani revealed Sanju's latest poster which projects young Sanjay Dutt’s profound connection with his mother, late actress Nargis.



Sharing the poster with fans on Twitter, Hirani posted:

‘Sanju’ is a biopic based on one of Bollywood’s most beloved actors Sanjay Dutt.

Ever since its shooting went on floors, 'Sanju' has successfully garnered massive public attention from all around the world, with some commending Ranbir Kapoor to have emulated Sanjay Dutt to perfection.

‘Sanju’ also chronicles the part of Sanjay’s life in which he had a very close connection with his mother Nargis (played by Manisha Koirala in the film) who was also one of the top actresses of her time. Unfortunately, Sanjay Dutt had to bear the loss of his mother very early on in life. Nargis passed away just four days prior to the release of Sanjay’s debut movie ‘Rocky’.

'Sanju' is slated to release on June 29.