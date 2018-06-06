Chinese man's dying wish fulfilled, buried with his car

A Chinese man was buried in his car instead of a coffin in northern China, as requested in his will, and the man’s unusual dying wish has caused quite a stir on social media.



According to reports, the man identified only by his surname Qia had his dying wish to be buried with his silver sedan instead of in a traditional coffin.

The man’s final wish was granted by his to his family.

The video posted on China’s Twitter-like Weibo has gone viral. It shows the car being lowered into a grave with the help of a large excavator.