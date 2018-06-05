Caretaker PM takes notice of prolonged load-shedding

Islamabad: Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retired) Nasirul Mulk has taken notice of prolonged load-shedding in the country.



Caretaker PM was chairing a high-level meeting power sector in Islamabad Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Secretary Power division, MD PEPCO, MD NTDC and other senior officials.

He directed the ministry of power to take steps for curtailment of power sector losses so as to improve overall system efficiency and sustainability of the power sector.

The Prime Minister was briefed that as compared to 18753 MW in 2013, the current available generation capacity stands at 28704MW, however, it was informed that due to weather conditions and the resultant reduced water supply, the hydel generation remained at 3090 MW last month as compared to 6333 MW in 2015.

Discussing the administrative and technical issues resulting in high system losses and power theft, he expressed concern over the huge losses in various DISCOs.

PM Nasirul Mulk said that every effort would be made by the federal government to get the required administrative support from the provincial government towards addressing enforcement issues in the power sector.

The Prime Minister further observed that a comprehensive plan should be prepared which would help the next elected government in further improving efficiency and sustainability of the sector. (Web Desk/Online)