Tue June 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Caretaker PM takes notice of prolonged load-shedding

Islamabad: Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retired) Nasirul Mulk has taken notice of prolonged load-shedding in the country.

Caretaker PM was chairing a high-level meeting power sector in Islamabad Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Secretary Power division, MD PEPCO, MD NTDC and other senior officials.

He directed the ministry of power to take steps for curtailment of power sector losses so as to improve overall system efficiency and sustainability of the power sector.

The Prime Minister was briefed that as compared to 18753 MW in 2013, the current available generation capacity stands at 28704MW, however, it was informed that due to weather conditions and the resultant reduced water supply, the hydel generation remained at 3090 MW last month as compared to 6333 MW in 2015.

Discussing the administrative and technical issues resulting in high system losses and power theft, he expressed concern over the huge losses in various DISCOs.

PM Nasirul Mulk said that every effort would be made by the federal government to get the required administrative support from the provincial government towards addressing enforcement issues in the power sector.

The Prime Minister further observed that a comprehensive plan should be prepared which would help the next elected government in further improving efficiency and sustainability of the sector. (Web Desk/Online)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Chief Justice takes notice of acquittal of Khadija Siddiqui case convict

Chief Justice takes notice of acquittal of Khadija Siddiqui case convict
Chinese Ambassador calls on caretaker PM Nasirul Mulk

Chinese Ambassador calls on caretaker PM Nasirul Mulk
General Bajwa, Australian CDF discuss security cooperation

General Bajwa, Australian CDF discuss security cooperation
Rights activist Jibran Nasir to join election race

Rights activist Jibran Nasir to join election race

Load More load more