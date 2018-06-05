Chief Justice takes notice of acquittal of Khadija Siddiqui case convict

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has taken notice of the acquittal of a man convicted and jailed for stabbing his classmate and law student Khadija Siddiqui for multiple times.

The top judge has summoned the case's record at the apex court's Lahore registry on Sunday (June 10), according to a press release issued by the apex court on Tuesday.

Yesterday, Lahore High Court acquitted Shah Hussain of all charges after accepting his appeal against the five-year sentence.

The sudden acquittal has shocked the nation. On Twitter, JusticeForKhadija became a top trend as netizens, journalists, celebrities and political figures joined the national outrage and urged the chief justice to take notice about the “miscarriage of justice.”

In a message, Khadija Siddiqui expressed her disappointment at the verdict, but said that she would go to the Supreme Court against the acquittal of her attacker.