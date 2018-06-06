Wed June 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
June 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lyari walls depict Neymar Jr, Messi

As millions across the globe eagerly awaits the FIFA World Cup to start, football fever has also  gripped Lyari  days before the mega event begins on June 14 in Russia.

A soccer fan, Mohammad Saleh, 38, paints on a wall depicting the Brazilian footballer Neymar, ahead of the FIFA World Cup Russia, in a low-income neighbourhood in Karach

The Karachi neighborhood that has often made headlines in the national media for gangland violence is widely known for its love for the game of football and international soccer players.

The youth in Lyari who traditionally support Brazil in the World Cup encounters are gearing up to witness the matches.

Some of them have installed Brazil's flag on the rooftops of buildings in the locality.

Portraits of Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr and Argentine star Lionel Messi are are visible on the walls of Lyari.

Soccer fans install  Brazil's flag on the rooftop of a community centre, ahead of the FIFA World Cup Russia,


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Nadal, Sharapova eye French Open semi-finals

Nadal, Sharapova eye French Open semi-finals
Messi-led Argentina cancels friendly match with Israel after outcry

Messi-led Argentina cancels friendly match with Israel after outcry
Epic Cecchinato stuns Djokovic to reach French Open semi-finals

Epic Cecchinato stuns Djokovic to reach French Open semi-finals
Rashid Khan´s four-for helps Afghanistan clinch T20 series

Rashid Khan´s four-for helps Afghanistan clinch T20 series
Load More load more