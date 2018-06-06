FIFA World Cup 2018: Lyari walls depict Neymar Jr, Messi

As millions across the globe eagerly awaits the FIFA World Cup to start, football fever has also gripped Lyari days before the mega event begins on June 14 in Russia.

The Karachi neighborhood that has often made headlines in the national media for gangland violence is widely known for its love for the game of football and international soccer players.

The youth in Lyari who traditionally support Brazil in the World Cup encounters are gearing up to witness the matches.

Some of them have installed Brazil's flag on the rooftops of buildings in the locality.



Portraits of Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr and Argentine star Lionel Messi are are visible on the walls of Lyari.