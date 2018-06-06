Priyanka Chopra faces backlash after Quantico’s depiction of Indian terrorists

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra is under the sweltering censure of the internet after the latest episode of her hit show Quantico showed Indian nationalists as terrorists.

In the most recent episode of the American TV series Quantico, a professor from MIT gets hold of uranium with which he aims to produce a nuclear bomb and creates a scheme to use on an India-Pakistan summit that is to be carried out in New York City. The iniquitous professor further devises on putting the blame on Pakistan for the attack which results in an outrage among Indian viewers of the show.

Social media users were infuriated about the Bollywood actor as well for going along with the plot of the episode with her character helping the FBI team bust the Indian terrorist.



