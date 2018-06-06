Wed June 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra faces backlash after Quantico’s depiction of Indian terrorists

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra is under the sweltering censure of the internet after the latest episode of her hit show Quantico showed Indian nationalists as terrorists.

In the most recent episode of the American TV series Quantico, a professor from MIT gets hold of uranium with which he aims to produce a nuclear bomb and creates a scheme to use on an India-Pakistan summit that is to be carried out in New York City. The iniquitous professor further devises on putting the blame on Pakistan for the attack which results in an outrage among Indian viewers of the show.

Social media users were infuriated about the Bollywood actor as well for going along with the plot of the episode with her character helping the FBI team bust the Indian terrorist.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

‘Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2’ trailer is out now

‘Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2’ trailer is out now
Lord of the Rings returns with a five season TV series

Lord of the Rings returns with a five season TV series
Shilpa Shetty’s iftar party clip causes frenzy

Shilpa Shetty’s iftar party clip causes frenzy
Rihanna breaks up with alleged boyfriend because 'she gets tired of men'

Rihanna breaks up with alleged boyfriend because 'she gets tired of men'
Load More load more