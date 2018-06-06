IS kills 45 pro-regime fighters in east Syria assault

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Beirut: -An offensive by the Islamic State militant group in eastern Syria has left at least 45 pro-regime fighters dead, a monitoring group said Tuesday.
IS fighters launched the offensive Sunday against Euphrates Valley villages controlled by government forces and their allies, and have retaken four of them, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Beirut: -An offensive by the Islamic State militant group in eastern Syria has left at least 45 pro-regime fighters dead, a monitoring group said Tuesday.
IS fighters launched the offensive Sunday against Euphrates Valley villages controlled by government forces and their allies, and have retaken four of them, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Comments