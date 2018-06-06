Wed June 06, 2018
World

Web Desk
June 5, 2018

IS kills 45 pro-regime fighters in east Syria assault

Beirut: -An offensive by the Islamic State militant  group in eastern Syria has left at least 45 pro-regime fighters dead, a monitoring group said Tuesday.

IS fighters launched the offensive Sunday against Euphrates Valley villages controlled by government forces and their allies, and have retaken four of them, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

    Daesh
    Syria
