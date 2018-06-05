Tue June 05, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 5, 2018

Thousands start observing Aitekaf in Pakistan today

Thousands of faithful will  start observing Aitekaf across the country at mosques from Tuesday (today) after Asar prayers.

Aitkaf sitting is a Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and carries a multitude of blessings of the Allah Almighty.

Men observe Aitkaf in small cubicles, set up by hanging large cloth sheets inside mosques, whereas women observe it at any corner or quite place in the house which is not frequently visited by others.

All major mosques have already completed the registration process for Aitekaf.

Large city mosques became the centre of special prayers where hundreds of worshippers were set to gather for this religious duty; an intensive worship observed during the last 10 days of Ramadan, which also involves confinement of women to a small place inside a mosque or in the house.


