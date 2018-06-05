PTI accuses PMLN leaders,Hussain Haqqani of being behind Reham's book

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Tuesday accused some key leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan's former ambassador to Washington Hussain Haqqani of being behind a book authored by Imran Khan's former wife Reham Khan.

Speaking to media, PTI central spokesman demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan to ban the book if it is possible.

"This is the Raiwind Network which is being run by Hussain Haqqani," the spokesman said.

He also asked the Islamic Ideological Council to take up the issue as Reham Khan has attempted to damage the entire family system.

Chaudhry asked Reham Khan to tender apology for what she had written in the book and cancel her plan to publish it.

He said the Federal Investigation Agency's cyber-wing should take notice of the alleged exchange of emails between Reham Khan and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal.

Chaudhry said Imran Khan couldn't careless about the "rubbish" written in the book.