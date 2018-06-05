Tue June 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI accuses PMLN leaders,Hussain Haqqani of being behind Reham's book

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Tuesday accused some key leaders of the  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan's former ambassador to Washington Hussain Haqqani of being behind a book authored by  Imran  Khan's former wife Reham Khan.

Speaking to media, PTI central spokesman  demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan to ban the  book if it is possible.

"This is  the Raiwind Network which is being run by Hussain Haqqani," the spokesman said.

He also asked the Islamic  Ideological  Council  to take up the issue as Reham Khan has attempted to damage the entire family system.

Chaudhry asked Reham Khan to  tender apology for what  she had written in the book and cancel her plan to publish it.

He said the Federal Investigation Agency's cyber-wing should take notice of the alleged exchange of emails between Reham Khan and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal.

Chaudhry said Imran Khan couldn't careless  about the "rubbish" written in the book.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Heir to Bhutto dynasty seeking revival in Pakistan’s election

Heir to Bhutto dynasty seeking revival in Pakistan’s election
Internet sensation 'tarbooz wala' is actually a doctor-to-be!

Internet sensation 'tarbooz wala' is actually a doctor-to-be!
Six-member caretaker cabinet sworn in

Six-member caretaker cabinet sworn in
Justice (r) Dost Muhammad Khan named KP caretaker CM

Justice (r) Dost Muhammad Khan named KP caretaker CM
Load More load more