Tue June 05, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 5, 2018

Six-member caretaker cabinet sworn in

ISLAMABAD:  President of Pakistan on Tuesday administered oath to members of  caretaker cabinet at ceremony at the President House.

The six member cabinet has been sworn in days after the second  democratically elected government completed its five-year constitutional term .

Ministers who took oath  included  Abullah Hussain Haroon, Syed Ali Zafar, Shamshad Akhtar, Roshan Khurshid Brocha,  Muhammad Yousuf Sheikh and Muhammad Azam Khan.

