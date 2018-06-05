Six-member caretaker cabinet sworn in

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan on Tuesday administered oath to members of caretaker cabinet at ceremony at the President House.

The six member cabinet has been sworn in days after the second democratically elected government completed its five-year constitutional term .

Ministers who took oath included Abullah Hussain Haroon, Syed Ali Zafar, Shamshad Akhtar, Roshan Khurshid Brocha, Muhammad Yousuf Sheikh and Muhammad Azam Khan.