Wed June 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
June 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pilot killed as Indian warplane crashes in Gujarat

An Indian Air Force warplane crashed on Tuesday in Gujarat state, killing the pilot, according to local media.

The Jaguar fighter went down in Mundra area of Gujarat’s Kutch district.

Hindustan Times reported that aircraft was on a routine training mission from Jamnagar when the incident took place.

The pilot was identified as Air Commodore Sanjay Chauhan.

The Indian Air Force has instantiated an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the crash.

According to the newspaper, this was the second crash of an IAF aircraft in the past two months.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Messi-led Argentina cancels friendly match with Israel after outcry

Messi-led Argentina cancels friendly match with Israel after outcry
Netanyahu to Macron: Nuclear deal will die, need to tackle Iran´s

Netanyahu to Macron: Nuclear deal will die, need to tackle Iran´s "aggression"
China offers to buy $70 bn in US goods

China offers to buy $70 bn in US goods
Trump-Kim summit venue named -- Singapore´s Capella Hotel

Trump-Kim summit venue named -- Singapore´s Capella Hotel
Load More load more