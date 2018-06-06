Pilot killed as Indian warplane crashes in Gujarat

An Indian Air Force warplane crashed on Tuesday in Gujarat state, killing the pilot, according to local media.

The Jaguar fighter went down in Mundra area of Gujarat’s Kutch district.

Hindustan Times reported that aircraft was on a routine training mission from Jamnagar when the incident took place.

The pilot was identified as Air Commodore Sanjay Chauhan.

The Indian Air Force has instantiated an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the crash.

According to the newspaper, this was the second crash of an IAF aircraft in the past two months.



