Meet the youngest Pakistani girl to score Guinness World Record

KARACHI: Liba Wahaj, daughter of a well-known Karachi-based educationist Wahaj Hussain, has become the youngest Pakistani ever to achieve a Guinness World Record.



Liba now holds the world record for solving a 6-level Tower of Hanoi a mathematical game or puzzle that consists of three rods and a number of disks of different sizes, which can slide onto any rod.

Liba managed to solve this puzzle in just 1 minute and 13 seconds, claiming the title of the first person to ever solve the puzzle this fast in the world so far.

This young prodigy has made her father along with Pakistan very proud and is an example for young girls all over.