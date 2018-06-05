Tue June 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Meet the youngest Pakistani girl to score Guinness World Record

KARACHI: Liba Wahaj, daughter of a well-known Karachi-based educationist Wahaj Hussain, has become the youngest Pakistani ever to achieve a Guinness World Record.

Liba now holds the world record for solving a 6-level Tower of Hanoi a mathematical game or puzzle that consists of three rods and a number of disks of different sizes, which can slide onto any rod.

Liba managed to solve this puzzle in just 1 minute and 13 seconds, claiming the title of the first person to ever solve the puzzle this fast in the world so far.

This young prodigy has made her father along with Pakistan very proud and is an example for young girls all over.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

More From National

Justice (r) Dost Muhammad Khan named KP caretaker CM

Justice (r) Dost Muhammad Khan named KP caretaker CM
Sheerazi brothers of PML-N from Thatta, Sujawal join PPP

Sheerazi brothers of PML-N from Thatta, Sujawal join PPP
Chief Justice takes notice of acute water shortage in country

Chief Justice takes notice of acute water shortage in country
Wasim Akram, Zulfi Bukhari, Ijaz Rehman send defamation notice to Reham in London

Wasim Akram, Zulfi Bukhari, Ijaz Rehman send defamation notice to Reham in London
Load More load more