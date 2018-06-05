Tue June 05, 2018
REUTERS
June 5, 2018

62 dead in Guatemala volcano eruption


MEXICO CITY: The number of fatalities from a massive volcano eruption in Guatemala rose to 62 on Monday, an official in the Central American country said.

Only 13 of the dead have been identified so far, Mirna Zeledon, a spokeswoman for Guatemala´s National Institute of Forensic Sciences told Reuters.

The eruption of Fuego - Spanish for "fire" - on Sunday was the biggest in more than four decades, forcing the closure of Guatemala´s main international airport and dumping ash on thousands of acres (hectares) of coffee farms on the volcano´s slopes.

