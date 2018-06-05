Tue June 05, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
June 4, 2018

Amir Khan’s profile reportedly spotted on a dating app

British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan is hitting the tabloids yet again, after reports have suggested that the boxing star was busted once again on a dating application.

Not long after his last scandal with beautician, Sophia Hammani, who placed allegations of adultery on the 31-year-old sportsman, he has managed to get tangled in controversy yet again with his alleged profile on a private dating app circulating online.

The ring champion’s profile shows him as ‘available’ on the application where he is part of a select group of luminaries.

The reported profile is also displaying the age, twitter handle, place of birth and current residence of the sport star.

Khan was accused of cheating on his wife Faryal Makhdoom by Hammani, mere days after the birth of his second daughter Alayna.


