Mon June 04, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 4, 2018

Imran lacks qualification to stand in elections: Reham

LONDON: PTI chairman Imran Khan doesn’t meet the legal requirements to stand in elections under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution as he had hidden his marriage for two months, Reham Khan alleged.

Reham, ex-spot of Khan, is making headlines again after the manuscript of her book was leaked online, angering PTI.

PTI spokesperson and celebrities supporting Khan’s party took to Twitter to accuse Reham Khan of being part of a PML-N's agenda ahead of the elections. 

Reham also took a jibe at Imran Khan over controversy surrounding the nominations of caretaker chief minister for Punjab. “How can a person run a country if he cannot give a name for the caretaker chief minister,” she remarked.

The former BBC weather presenter denied PTI’s allegations that she had met Maryam Nawaz.

"The accusation of receiving money from Shehbaz is incorrect, I never met him or Maryam," she said, threatening to take the accusers to court.

The former TV host appealed to Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to take notice of the issue.

