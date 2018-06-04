Incumbency can be plus or minus for PML-N: ex-PM Shaukat Aziz

LONDON: Pakistan’s former prime minister Shaukat Aziz said that PML-N has a big foot print, but only time will tell whether incumbency can be a plus or a minus for the outgoing ruling party in the next general elections.

“To me the right person would be whoever wins the vote at the ballot box. If you believe in democracy and if you believe in the responsibility and the ability of the people to express their view,” he told Sophie Shevardnadze of Russian TV.

“Public is more politically conscious today than previously, as consequence to media penetration that has vastly elevated over the time. And I am confident that the electoral process will be quite transparent.”

Upon being asked if the financer would want to indulge in politics again, Aziz claimed that he is a technocrat and not a politician.

Touching upon the subject of the media’s significance in spreading political awareness he stated: “The press is totally free they go to all segments of society to get views and those views, the next morning are in front of you.”

Elaborating further on the press’ role in shaping the federal structure, Aziz added: “It’s not a closed shop. When I was in the government I used to get through the press very open criticism, and critiques and suggestions.”

Moving on to Pakistan’s vacillating relations with the United States with the withdrawal of US aid and sanctions being placed on the region, Aziz termed the relations between the two nations as “contradictory.”

“Pakistan will do what is in its national interest and if it means disagreeing with a friend and some other stakeholders, if that is what national interest desires that’ll be done,” he stated.

Adding further on Pakistan maintaining the alliance Aziz mentioned how the country has made several sacrifices for US in the Afghan crisis which has had a direct effect on Pakistan. “Pakistan sacrificed a lot. The reminiscence of that whole action is on Pakistan alone.”

The dialogue proceeded to Pakistan’s budding alliance with China and the probable strings attached to the heavy investments being made by the Chinese government to which he stated: “As a professional coming from the financial sector I found them very professional, very understanding to our situation. So in my experience and I’m, still active, I can look you in the eye and say there is no sinister or hidden agenda either side.”