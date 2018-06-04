Air chief meets caretaker PM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, NI (M) called on Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk at his office on Monday.
The air chief felicitated Nasir ul Mulk on assuming office of the Prime Minister.
Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Air Force came under discussion.
