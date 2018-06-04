Mon June 04, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 4, 2018

Portraits of Benazir, Bilawal, Zardari removed from Sindh CM House

File photo

KARACHI: Portraits of PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and slain prime minister Benazir Bhutto have been removed from Chief Minister House in Karachi, Geo reported.

The channel quoted a sources saying that the portraits have been taken down from the lounge, hall and other places in the Chief Minister House.

In addition, portraits of incumbent PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Asif Ali Zardari have also been removed. The reasons for the removal of portraits are not clear.

Sources add that PPP’s flag has also been taken down from the Wazir-e-Ala House.

Meanwhile, caretaker Chief Minister Fazlur Rehman joined the office today and spent a busy day at work. 

