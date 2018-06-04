Dead body of Chinese engineer found from embassy: sources

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Sources in Islamabad Police on Monday told Geo News that a Chinese engineer has been found dead inside the Chinese Embassy.
“The body is believed to be 12 days old,” sources shared with the TV channel adding that it was brought to PIMS by an embassy official.
The embassy has not revealed the identity of the dead and investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of death.
