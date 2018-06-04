Mon June 04, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 4, 2018

Dead body of Chinese engineer found from embassy: sources

ISLAMABAD: Sources in Islamabad Police on Monday told Geo News that a Chinese engineer has been found dead inside the Chinese Embassy.

“The body is believed to be 12 days old,” sources shared with the TV channel adding that it was brought to PIMS by an embassy official.

The embassy has not revealed the identity of the dead and investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of death.

