Sun June 03, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 3, 2018

Williams sisters dumped out of French Open doubles

PARIS: Serena and Venus Williams were bagelled in the deciding set as they were dumped out of the women´s doubles at the French Open on Sunday by third seeds Andreja Klepac and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez.

Slovenian Klepac and Spain´s Martinez Sanchez -- a former Italian Open singles champion -- won 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-0.

The Williams sisters have claimed 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together since winning the French Open in 1999, but bowed out at the last-16 stage on Court One.

