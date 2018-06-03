Pakistan beaten by an innings as England level series

LEEDS, United Kingdom: Pakistan were defeated by an innings and 55 runs in the second Test within three days here at Headingley on Sunday as England leveled the two-Test series 1-1.

Chasing 190 to avoid the innings defeat, Pakistan collapsed again, this time on 134, to give England the victory with more than two days remaining.

Pakistan had won the first Test by a convincing margin of nine wickets at Lord’s last week.

It was also England´s first victory in a Test match since they beat the West Indies at Lord´s in September, with the side having endured a winless run of six defeats in eight Tests coming into this fixture.

By sharing the spoils in this short campaign, England also avoided a third successive series defeat after reverses in Australia and New Zealand.

This was England’s 25th win against Pakistan who won 21 in 83 Test matches played so far between the two countries.

Jos Buttler´s blistering 80 not out on Sunday saw England to a total of 363 and commanding first-innings lead of 189.

Pakistan then collapsed to 134, losing their last seven wickets for just 50 runs.



Stuart Broad took three for 28 and off-spinner Dominic Bess grabbed his first wickets at Test level in a return of three for 33.

England resumed Sunday on 302 for seven, with Buttler 44 not out and Sam Curran, unbeaten on 16.

Curran, however, was out for 20 on his 20th birthday when he was well caught low down at second slip by Shafiq off man-of-the-series Mohammad Abbas, who took eight for 64 at Lord´s.

At this stage, no batsman in the innings had scored a fifty, although Bess had made a commendable 49 in his role as nightwatchman to follow a fifty on debut at Lord´s.

Buttler, dropped on four on Saturday when Hasan Ali failed to hold a routine chance at midwicket, soon altered that statistic.

He went to fifty in style with two boundaries in as many balls off Abbas -- an extra-cover driven four followed by a hooked six.

Buttler was missed in the deep by Usman Salahuddin on 66 and the3 very next ball saw him straight drive medium-pacer Faheem Ashraf for six.

But with Buttler five runs short of equalling his Test-best 85, made on debut against India at Southampton in 2014, No 11 James Anderson was caught in the slips off Hasan Ali.

Buttler faced 101 balls, including 11 fours and two sixes.

Pakistan had been behind in this game ever since they were dismissed for 174 in their first innings after captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss on a good pitch but saw his batsmen struggle in overcast, bowler-friendly, conditions.

Their second innings started in style when Azhar Ali drove the first ball, from Anderson, for four.

But Anderson, England´s all-time leading Test wicket-taker, knocked over the middle stump of Azhar, who made 11.

Pakistan were 30 for two when Haris Sohail (eight) saw a hard-hit drive off Anderson brilliantly caught one-handed by a diving Bess at extra-cover.

Any hope Asad Shafiq, one of Pakistan´s more experienced batsman, might steady the innings ended when he was given out on review for five after a thin glove behind down the legside via a thin glove off Broad.