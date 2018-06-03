Sun June 03, 2018
World

AFP
June 3, 2018

Tunisia migrant death toll rises to at least 35: defence ministry

TUNIS: The bodies of 35 migrants have been recovered off Tunisia´s southern coast, the country´s defence ministry said Sunday, revising upwards an earlier toll.

As of 1300 local time (1200 GMT), "35 bodies were recovered and 68 migrants rescued," a spokesman for the defence ministry told AFP.

The interior ministry had earlier said the bodies of 11 migrants had been recovered and 67 people rescued off the coast of Sfax province after the navy and national guard responded to a distress call from a boat that was "about to sink."

