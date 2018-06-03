Artist locks himself in a statue for a week

Performing artist Abraham Poincheval locks himself up inside a life-size replica of a prehistoric statuette where he will stay a week standing in the dark.

The artist tends to test out his body to leading experiences about the temporalities of the animal and mineral worlds.

He has been in group performances as well as solo, to test how life can be prevailed with self-sufficiency, enclosure, and immobility – including the progressive loss of senses are all means to explore the world and human nature.

Abraham Poincheval measures himself up against the rhythm of life, an introduction states.

He has spoken of how without a watch – and with only an emergency phone line – he has no way to tell the time.

“I have some idea of time relative to the museum hours. I hear different sounds. But otherwise I have no sense of day or night,” Poincheval said during one of his other experiments.

“I can sleep but it is very hard. It is very strange, I don’t know whether I am sleeping well or not.”







