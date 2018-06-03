Sun June 03, 2018
Afp­
June 3, 2018

Pakistan make 48-3 after England 363 all out in 2nd Test


Leeds, United Kingdom: Pakistan were 48 for three in their second innings, a deficit of 141 runs, at lunch on the third day of the second Test against England at Headingley on Sunday.

Imam-ul-Haq was 16 not out and Test debutant Usman Salahuddin two not out, with James Anderson taking two wickets for 23 runs in five overs as England pressed for a series-levelling win.

Earlier, Jos Buttler´s blistering 80 not out off 101 balls, including 11 fours and two sixes, took England to 363 in their first innings.

Pakistan lead this two-match series 1-0 after a nine-wicket victory in the first Test at Lord´s.

