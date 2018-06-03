Senior MQM leader joints PTI

ISLAMABAD: Senior MQM leader Rashid Godil announced his decision to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday.

Godil made the announcement after meeting Imran Khan at Bani Gala in Islamabad.

Welcoming Godil to his party, Imran Khan said that PTI was trying to achieve results which could bring about a change in Karachi.

“Karachi is the financial hub of Pakistan. Karachi is not rising and as a result, Pakistan is not prospering. Karachi is in dire need of change,” he maintained.

Khan said that he would reorganize PTI in Karachi with the arrival of Godil. “PTI will get the most numbers of votes from Karachi in the coming elections,” he claimed.

It is reminded here that Rashid Godil had distanced himself from political activities after surviving an assassination attempt.