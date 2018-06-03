Sun June 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Senior MQM leader joints PTI

ISLAMABAD: Senior MQM leader Rashid Godil announced his decision to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday.

Godil made the announcement after meeting Imran Khan at Bani Gala in Islamabad.

Welcoming Godil to his party, Imran Khan said that PTI was trying to achieve results which could bring about a change in Karachi.

“Karachi is the financial hub of Pakistan. Karachi is not rising and as a result, Pakistan is not prospering. Karachi is in dire need of change,” he maintained.

Khan said that he would reorganize PTI in Karachi with the arrival of Godil. “PTI will get the most numbers of votes from Karachi in the coming elections,” he claimed.

It is reminded here that Rashid Godil had distanced himself from political activities after surviving an assassination attempt. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

German envoy Martin Kobler highlights Pakistan’s water crisis

German envoy Martin Kobler highlights Pakistan’s water crisis
Six terrorists killed as Pakistani forces repulse cross border attacks in KP, Balochistan

Six terrorists killed as Pakistani forces repulse cross border attacks in KP, Balochistan
Here’s what you can do to save Pakistan from reaching total water scarcity

Here’s what you can do to save Pakistan from reaching total water scarcity
Supreme Court suspends LHC nomination papers verdict

Supreme Court suspends LHC nomination papers verdict
Load More load more