Here’s what you can do to save Pakistan from reaching total water scarcity

The list of predicaments has gotten longer for Pakistani citizens after reports by the United Development Programme (UNDP) has warned of the country running dry entirely by the year 2025.



With this upheaval unfolding gradually, the depletion of water can be greatly reduced with these cautious ways of consumption:

Turn off the faucet

Turning off the faucet while brushing your teeth or washing your face can save as much as 6 liters of water per minute.

Fix your leaking taps

Fix the malfunctioning taps that are constantly dripping water by learning plumbing techniques yourself or by hiring a plumber to do the job, as this can result in major water reservation.

Boil your water

Boiling the specific amount of water that is required by you can not only help in water reservation but it can also save energy as well as money.

Take shorter showers

Instead of wasting ample time and water under the shower, turn them off before you go back to rinsing. Reducing the time you spent showering can also help save up to 20 to 40 gallons of water.

Save your unclean clothes

As an alternative to washing a minimum amount of clothes in a machine almost vacant, wait till it gets entirely full of clothes as it helps save water and energy.

Steam your food

Steaming your food in place of boiling, can also help reserve water.

Minimize food waste

A large amount of water is required to grow fruits, vegetables and other food products, therefore, wasting less food can not only save you money but can also preserve water in the long run.