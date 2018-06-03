Sun June 03, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 2, 2018

England 302-7 against Pakistan in 2nd Test

LEEDS, United Kingdom: England were 302 for seven in reply to Pakistan´s first-innings 174, a lead of 128 runs, at the close of the second day of the second Test at Headingley on Saturday.

Jos Buttler was 34 not out and Sam Curran 16 not out.

For Pakistan, pace bowlers Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Amir claimed two wickets each.

Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0 after a nine-wicket win in the first Test at Lord´s.

