Sun June 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
June 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

French Open: Nadal downs Gasquet for 16th time

PARIS: The 10-time champion, Rafael Nadal, continued his bid for an 11th French Open title by brushing aside Richard Gasquet to claim a 16th consecutive win over his childhood friend.

The world number one´s record at Roland Garros now stands at 82 wins and just two losses.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion eased to a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory on Chatrier.

The 31-year-old also took his run of consecutive completed sets at the French Open to 34, just seven shy of the record held by Bjorn Borg between 1979 and 1981.

Nadal, who lost only two points in the first five games, will next play Germany´s world number 70 Maximilian Marterer, who beat Estonian lucky loser Jurgen Zopp.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Djokovic into record 12th French Open quarter-final

Djokovic into record 12th French Open quarter-final
Williams sisters dumped out of French Open doubles

Williams sisters dumped out of French Open doubles
Pakistan beaten by an innings as England level series

Pakistan beaten by an innings as England level series
Serena ´betrayed´ as Sharapova feud fires up French Open

Serena ´betrayed´ as Sharapova feud fires up French Open
Load More load more