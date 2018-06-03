French Open: Nadal downs Gasquet for 16th time

PARIS: The 10-time champion, Rafael Nadal, continued his bid for an 11th French Open title by brushing aside Richard Gasquet to claim a 16th consecutive win over his childhood friend.

The world number one´s record at Roland Garros now stands at 82 wins and just two losses.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion eased to a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory on Chatrier.

The 31-year-old also took his run of consecutive completed sets at the French Open to 34, just seven shy of the record held by Bjorn Borg between 1979 and 1981.

Nadal, who lost only two points in the first five games, will next play Germany´s world number 70 Maximilian Marterer, who beat Estonian lucky loser Jurgen Zopp.