Salman alleges was contacted by Reham, rival parties to malign Imran

ISLAMABAD: Former Junoon band member Salman Ahmad has alleged that he was contacted by Reham Khan and top members of PML-N and PPP to malign PTI chairman Imran Khan.

The musician and singer, who is known for being a staunch PTI’s supporter, has made the startling claim on the popular micro-blogging website on Saturday.

“Same day Reham Khan contacted me, I also got contacted from top PMLN & PPP members wanting dirt on Imran Khan. #Losers,” Salman tweeted.

His tweet came shortly after Reham Khan accused film and TV star Hamza Ali Abbasi of threatening her through emails since last year.

“Hamza has been emailing me threats since August 2017. Bullies trying to silence me,” Ms Khan tweeted before sharing a screen-grab of Abbasi’s alleged email to her.