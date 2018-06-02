Imran asks aspiring candidates not to give money for PTI’s ticket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: PTI chairman Imran Khan said that he would himself decide the awarding of tickets to potential candidates in the coming general elections.
In a Twitter message, Khan has asked aspiring candidates not to give money to anyone in the PTI in return for the election ticket.
The PTI chief shared a phone number to report to his party in case someone from his party asks for money for the ticket.
“Any PTI mbr who asks for money from a prospective candidate in return for a PTI ticket; or anyone you know who gives money in order to get favoured for a PTI ticket must be reported to the Party by calling this no: 0303 5375113. I will be deciding the final allocation of tickets,” he said.
In the previous general elections, some PTI leaders were accused of taking money in return for the party’s tickets.
