June 2, 2018

Imran asks aspiring candidates not to give money for PTI’s ticket

ISLAMABAD: PTI chairman Imran Khan said that he would himself decide the awarding of tickets to potential candidates in the coming general elections.

In a Twitter message, Khan has asked aspiring candidates not to give money to anyone in the PTI in return for the election ticket.

The PTI chief shared a phone number to report to his party in case someone from his party asks for money for the ticket.

“Any PTI mbr who asks for money from a prospective candidate in return for a PTI ticket; or anyone you know who gives money in order to get favoured for a PTI ticket must be reported to the Party by calling this no: 0303 5375113. I will be deciding the final allocation of tickets,” he said.

In the previous general elections, some PTI leaders were accused of taking money in return for the party’s tickets. 


