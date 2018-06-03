Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch saves cyclist from muggers on Baker Street

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch has been hailed as a hero after he slipped into his shining spirit of Sherlock to save a delivery guy from a group of four muggers in London.

The 41-year-old actor along with his wife Sophie Hunter was in an Uber driving coincidently upon the same Baker Street where his fictional character of Sherlock Holmes resides when he detected a delivery man in the midst of getting mugged by four hooligans.

As per reports by international media, the actor had stopped the car and had yelled “leave him alone” at the thugs before he jumped into the scene and hauled the four men off the sufferer.

Witnesses had affirmed that the goons had tried to punch the actor as well but he succeeded in guarding himself resulting in the thugs taking off.

Regarding the incident, the actor in conversation with international media has stated: “I did it out of, well, I had to, you know. . .”

Cumberbatch’s feat had saved the delivery man on the cycle from getting severely wounded who had gotten a wine bottle smashed against his head.

The Uber driver named Manuel Dias has stated: “They tried to hit him but he defended himself and pushed them away. He wasn’t injured. Then I think they also recognized it was Be¬ne¬dict and ran away. He asked the rider how he was and when he said, ‘I’m OK’ Benedict just hugged him.”