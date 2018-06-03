PJBC chief urges Japanese firms to invest in Pakistan

TOKYO: Pakistan Japan Business Council President Rana Abid Hussain met Hino Inchi President Kawamura San in Tokyo and invited him to invest in Pakistan.

Mr Hussain also offered Kuwamura San the post of PJBC Director in order to use his vast experience in bringing investment to Pakistan.

“Pakistan has a huge potential for foreign investment especially in automobile sector,” Mr Hussain said.

“Many Japanese firms will be keen to invest in Pakistan if Mr Kawamura becomes the director of PJBC,” he opined.

Mr Kawamura San expressed his desire to visit Pakistan to explore investment opportunities in the country.

He also thanked Mr Hussain for offering him for the post of Director at the PJBC.