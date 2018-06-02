Sat June 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ECP rules out poll delay

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that it would  go to the Supreme Court against the recent decisions of Balochistan and Lahore high courts regarding delimitation and nomination papers.

“Returning officers have been asked not to accept any nomination paper on June 3 and 4. A new schedule will be issued after the Supreme Court’s verdict,” ECP Additional Secretary Akhtar Nazeer told media persons.

He admitted that the election schedule announced by the commission might be affected by two to three days.

The ECP official, however, said that general elections would be held on July 25.

Earlier, the commission held an urgent meeting to review the Lahore High Court’s annulment of changes in nomination papers and Balochistan High Court's rejection of delimitation of eight constituencies in Quetta.

Speaking to journalists ahead of the meeting, ECP Secretary Babar Yaqoob said the Commission had received the LHC decision on the nomination forms.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Shehbaz Sharif suggests new names for caretaker Punjab CM

Shehbaz Sharif suggests new names for caretaker Punjab CM
Reham Khan accuses actor Hamza Abbasi of emailing threats

Reham Khan accuses actor Hamza Abbasi of emailing threats
Sindh caretaker chief minister sworn in

Sindh caretaker chief minister sworn in
The beat is fading for Pakistan´s Ramadan drummers

The beat is fading for Pakistan´s Ramadan drummers
Load More load more