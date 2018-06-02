ECP rules out poll delay

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that it would go to the Supreme Court against the recent decisions of Balochistan and Lahore high courts regarding delimitation and nomination papers.

“Returning officers have been asked not to accept any nomination paper on June 3 and 4. A new schedule will be issued after the Supreme Court’s verdict,” ECP Additional Secretary Akhtar Nazeer told media persons.

He admitted that the election schedule announced by the commission might be affected by two to three days.

The ECP official, however, said that general elections would be held on July 25.

Earlier, the commission held an urgent meeting to review the Lahore High Court’s annulment of changes in nomination papers and Balochistan High Court's rejection of delimitation of eight constituencies in Quetta.

Speaking to journalists ahead of the meeting, ECP Secretary Babar Yaqoob said the Commission had received the LHC decision on the nomination forms.