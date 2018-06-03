Egyptian singer Poussay sentenced to nine years in jail

A court in Egypt has sentenced renowned singer Poussay to nine years in prison for issuing cheques to her former husband without having any money in her bank account, local media reported on Friday.

The punishment was handed down by Misdemeanor Court in Nozha on Wednesday, online newspaper Egypt Independent cited a report carried by Al-Watan newspaper.

A cording to the report, the former husband of the singer had filed 11 lawsuits against her over bounced cheques.

Quiting a judicial source, the newspaper reported that the court awarded her prison sentences ranging between six months to one year in the 11 cases with a total sentences of nine years.

The singer,however, has the right to challenge the verdict in a high court which might uphold, reduce or overturn the judgment of a lower court.