PPP fears delay in elections





KARACHI: Laying emphasis on holding the next polls on its scheduled date, PPP leaders on Friday feared that ongoing political development suggests as some system pushing for a delay in general elections in the country.

PPP senior leader Senator Aitzaz Ahsan said that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had declared delimitation of multiple constituencies null and void, adding that the election commission would also approach the court on the issue, which might cause the polls delayed.

He was of the view that objections would also be renewed if new delimitation of these constituencies take place, adding that delayed polls detrimental to political stability, and would create the situation of uncertainty in the country.

Aitzaz Ahsan, however, said that his party wishes for timely conduct of polls. He made the comments during a press conference flanked by other party leaders, including Khursheed Shah, Sherry Rehman, Murad Ali Shah, Farhatullah Babar and Saeed Ghani in Karachi.

Expressing reservations on the Balochistan Assembly's resolution, the PPP leader also said the provincial assembly hastily adopted a resolution seeking one-month delay in elections.

Lamenting the reluctance of ECP on the resolution seeking delay in elections by the Balochistan Assembly, another PPP leader Farhatullah Babar said they did not know as to who wanted to get the elections delayed, demanding the election commission to inform them about this.

He also said that it is election commission's responsibility to ensure timely polls.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in his message on Twitter, expressed that timings and the decisions of IHC, BHC and LHC [to declare delimitation of multiple constituencies null and void] caused for concern.







It is pertinent to note that Caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk, after taking oath of his office at the Presidency, said elections will be held on time, adding that that if the polls are not held on July 25, he wouldn’t be in the office on the following day.