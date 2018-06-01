ECP summons emergency meeting after LHC decision on nomination papers

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned emergency meeting on Saturday after Lahore High Court decision that the information sought from the candidates in the nomination forms was insufficient.



The court has recommended certain changes in nomination papers approved by Parliamentary Committee for election 2018.

The LHC announced the judgement over a petition which had challenged the changes in nomination papers in Election Act 2017.

The court declared that the ECP has authority to make any change in the nomination papers.

The decision would not affect the schedule of the election, the court ruled.

Following LHC decision, the electoral body has convened an emergency meeting to bring improvements in the nomination forms ‘A’ and ‘B’.

The ECP has also directed all the Returning Officers not to accept nomination papers on June 02.

The upcoming General Elections 2018 are scheduled to be held on July 25

On Thursday, ECP announced schedule for filing nomination papers, saying candidates can file nomination papers from June 2 to June 6.

Returning officers will publish names of candidates on June 7 and start scrutiny of their credentials the same day.

Scrutiny process would conclude on June 14.