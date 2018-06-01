Youth begins with sowing 200 neem plants in Karachi

KARACHI: A group of youth has embarked on a massive tree planting exercise in the wake of heaping heat wave in the city.

Under a tree-planting body on social media, Green Tree members have embarked on a task of planting 200 neem herbs across Safoora Chowrangi en route University Road on campaign’s launch.

Team member Farhan Hussain said the ongoing plantation is running on inaugural funds of the campaign.

The campaign also tends a youth-friendly environment. The youth has so far joined the cause in big bulk under the same as well as other existing planting bodies.