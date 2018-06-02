Wozniacki eases into French Open last 16

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki downed France´s Pauline Parmentier 6-0, 6-3 to reach the Roland Garros fourth round on Friday.
The second seed, a quarter-finalist in Paris last year, will face Russia´s Daria Kasatkina for a place in the last eight.
Second seed Wozniacki had led 6-0, 5-0 before Parmentier saved a little pride with a late rally.
