Wozniacki eases into French Open last 16

PARIS: Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki downed France´s Pauline Parmentier 6-0, 6-3 to reach the Roland Garros fourth round on Friday.

The second seed, a quarter-finalist in Paris last year, will face Russia´s Daria Kasatkina for a place in the last eight.

Second seed Wozniacki had led 6-0, 5-0 before Parmentier saved a little pride with a late rally.